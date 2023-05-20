JAY-Z & Beyoncé Shell Out $200 Million For The Most Expensive Mansion In California History

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The 30,000 square-feet house was owned and built by art collector William Bell, who spent 15 years building the all-concrete structure.

JAY-Z and Beyoncé have a combined net worth totaling more than $2.5 billion. Between Hov’s lucrative business endeavors and Beyoncé’s successful music career, money is certainly not one of their 99 problems.

So it makes sense the couple could shell out $200 million for their new Malibu mansion, the most expensive home in California. (The previous record was $177 million.)

The house was owned and built by art collector William Bell, who spent 15 years building the all-concrete structure.

At more than 30,000 square feet, Mr. & Mrs. Shawn Carter will certainly have plenty of space for their small brood of children.

The house sits on an eight-acre bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean in the Paradise Cove area (also known as Billionaires’ Row). The expansive home is designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, who’s also designing Kanye West’s latest Malibu purchase.

JAY-Z and Beyoncé purchased a Bel-Air mansion for $88 million in 2017 and spent millions more on upgrades to push it over the $100 million mark. They have at least one home in the Bahamas and, at one point, another in New Orleans.