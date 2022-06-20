Jay-Z And The Kids Surprised Beyoncé On The Set Of British Vogue Shoot

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z crashed Beyoncé’s photo shoot for British Vogue with all of their kids, and it was all good. Read more about how everything came together!

Beyoncé was surprised by husband Jay-Z and their children Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi on the set of her new shoot for British Vogue.

The megastar, who released details of her new album RENAISSANCE earlier this week, covers the July issue of the fashion bible, with editor-in-chief Edward Enninful detailing how the collaboration came about.

Writing an article on Vogue.com and sharing further details on Instagram, Edward explained how photographer Rafael Pavarotti set the mood.

“On a bright morning in early April this year – a few days after her performance at the Oscars (and first nomination) – she arrived fresh from the school run and ready to shoot,” he wrote.

“White T-shirt, skinny jeans, a Louboutin heel, hair in a ponytail: this was B in relaxed collaborator mode. As is Raf’s way, he began the shoot day by gathering everyone into a circle for a shared moment of prayer. It was a magical mood and soon B was walking around feeling easy and free to be herself. Her husband and kids came to surprise her on set. It was a family day out – albeit a slightly surreal one.”

For the jaw-dropping cover and accompanying images, Beyoncé wears a gold sequin Schiaparelli Haute Couture coat, a silk corset and sequin leggings by Harris Reed and a black leather jacket paired with vinyl leggings, amongst other striking looks.

Revealing she was “so easy” to work with, Edward wrote: “Our one previous time working together had come at the end of 2020, when circumstances dictated that Zoom be our conduit on the shoot days: me in Berlin, B in the Hamptons.

“As the world opened up again, we ran into one another at a party thrown by a mutual friend, where naturally, after some appropriate small talk, I asked when we might make some more pictures together. Enigmatic as ever, she replied: ‘I think we could do something for July’ and breezed off into the night.”