Jay-Z & Beyoncé Could Make Oscars History After Shortlist Revealed

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are one step closer to making history after they were both named on the shortlist for the best original song category at the Oscars!

The super-couple are among the 15 contenders potentially vying for the win at the upcoming 94th Academy Awards. Jay-Z is being recognized alongside Kid Cudi for their collaboration, “Guns Go Bang,” from “The Harder They Fall.” Hov also co-produced the Black western, based on real characters from American history.

Beyoncé receives the nod for her song “Be Alive” from “King Richard.” The movie tells the story of Venus and Serena Williams and features Will Smith in the role of their father, Richard.

If they make the cut, the couple’s first-ever nominations would also make Oscars history. According to Billboard. Jay-Z and Beyoncé would be the first married couple to compete against each other in the same category.

Meanwhile, Kid Cudi is also shortlisted for his collaboration with Ariana Grande, “Just Look Up” from “Don’t Look Up.” Notably, if nominated, Cudi would be the first songwriter in over three decades to receive multiple Oscar nominations with songs from two different films.

Last year’s winner, H.E.R also made the shortlist for “Automatic Woman” from “Bruised” the Netflix sports drama produced and directed by Halle Berry.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé have some stiff competition. Also included on the list is Jennifer Hudson who could receive a double Oscar nomination in the actress and original song categories with “Respect.” Additionally, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas made the list. The siblings have already won a Grammy for their track from “No Time to Die.”

