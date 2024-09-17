JAY-Z & Beyoncé Surprise Gloria Carter With Isley Brothers Performance For 75th Birthday 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

JAY-Z and Beyoncé surprised his mother, Gloria Carter, with a performance from The Isley Brothers to celebrate a very special milestone.

Dr. Carter, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of her son’s Shawn Carter Foundation, recently turned 75, and Hov pulled out all the stops, inviting the iconic group to perform at her birthday bash.

Ronald Isley shared footage from the event, including The Isley Brothers surprising Dr. Carter and JAY-Z and Beyoncé posing with Ronald and Ernie

In another video, JAY-Z and Beyoncé thanked the group for their performance. “God bless you guys. Y’all sounded amazing,” Beyoncé remarked while Hov shared his appreciation.

“We Had A Wonderful Time In Brooklyn This Weekend Celebrating Dr. Gloria Carter’s 75th Birthday!” Ronald Isley noted in the caption. “Jay Requested The Isley Brothers To Help Honor His Mother! What A Night! Both @jayz Jay & @beyonce Were So Kind & Generous! Thank You For Wonderful Evening & Including The Brothers!”

JAY-Z has continually credited his philanthropist mother for instilling the hard work ethic that inspired him to follow his dreams of becoming a rapper. He opened up about how instrumental his mother was during an interview with Oprah in 2009.

“She worked two jobs and did whatever she had to do for us,” JAY-Z explained. “My mom always taught me — you know, little boys listen to their moms too much — that whatever you put into something is what you’re going to get out of it.”

He added, “I had to fully let go of what I was doing before for the music to be successful. That was a leap of faith for me. I said, ‘I have to give this everything.'”

The Roc Nation founder eventually realized “I couldn’t be successful until I let the street life go.”