Jay-Z & Beyonce’s Twin Boys Already Have “Amazing” Skills According To Grandmother

Tina Knowles has spoken about her twin grandchildren, Rumi and Sir, before their seventh birthday. Beyoncé mother, 70, has opened up about the pair for the first time.

“Rumi is amazing, an amazing artist, painter and creator,” Tina Knowles told E! News. “How could they be anything else growing up in that environment? All we talk about is creativity and fashion. Sir is very quiet,” explaining he “does all of the numbers stuff, so he’s not into fashion as much.”

Rumi recently appeared on Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER country-leaning album on the track “Protector,” which charted at No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100.

However, the children are rarely seen in public. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also parents to daughter Blue Ivy, 12. She appeared on Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE Tour and was featured on “Brown Skin Girl” in 2019, when she was seven years old.