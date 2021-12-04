Jay-Z is celebrating his 52nd birthday just as his Roc Nation settles a lawsuit claiming his cousin scammed a gaming company!

Rap star Jay-Z and his cousin have settled a nasty lawsuit involving Roc Nation’s video game subsidiary, Unanimous Games.

Jay’s cousin Briant Biggs was accused of scamming Blueprint Capital Holdings out of $250,000.

In March of 2018, Blueprint Capital invested $250,000 into Unanimous Games, aiming to bridge the gap between eSports and the entertainment business.

According to the complaint, Blueprint’s CEO Ryan Collision felt safe with the investment because he was promised his investment would be repaid with interest by March of 2021 – at the latest.

Briant Biggs also told Collision that big-name rappers like Yo Gotti and Meek Mill would participate in a $1.5 million raise for the gaming company, which never happened.

In July of 2021, Biggs allegedly told a Blueprint representative that Unanimous Games would be receiving a $5 million investment.

When Unanimous Games provided Blueprint with documents, the company found out Biggs had paid himself tens of thousands of dollars from Unanimous Games in 2019 and 2020.

Now the tangled mess has been sorted out, according to documents obtained by AllHipHop. Yesterday (December 3rd), Roc Nation and Blueprint managed to end the dispute.

Although terms of the agreement have not been released, lawyers for the pair settled for an undisclosed amount.

According to the Stipulation of Discontinuance, Blueprint has dismissed the lawsuit against Roc Nation without prejudice. Blueprint reserves the right to refile the lawsuit should the settlement not be consummated in a timely manner.

The good news comes as Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, celebrates his 52nd birthday.