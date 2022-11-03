Jay-Z Could Partner With Jeff Bezos To Buy NFL’s Washington Commanders

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z reportedly expressed interest in the Washington Commanders as the NFL team’s owner explores a potential sale.

Washington Commanders owner Dan Synder is exploring a potential sale of the NFL team with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z emerging as possible buyers.

According to multiple reports, Bezo and Jay-Z are both interested in the NFL franchise. Jay-Z, who is reportedly worth an estimated $1.3 billion, wouldn’t be in play for majority ownership due to the Commanders’ expected price tag.

Forbes estimated the Commanders to be worth $5.6 billion. Jay-Z would likely be a strategic partner, investing in an ownership group led by Bezos.

Bezos is one of the richest men in the world. His net worth is roughly $113 billion as of Thursday (November 3).

Snyder selling the Commanders would be a major development after years of scandals off the field. The team didn’t mention any of the controversies in a statement about the “potential transactions” on Wednesday (November 2).

“The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL,” the Commanders said.

According to ESPN, the franchise is facing a criminal investigation over allegations of financial improprieties. A lawyer for the Commanders claimed the allegations were “untrue.”