Young Guru Calls Cap On Dame Dash Claiming Jay-Z Stole Other Rappers’ Songs

Once again, Dame Dash took time during an interview to talk about his former business partner, Jay-Z. A clip of Dash discussing Hov’s alleged behind-the-scenes tactics caught the attention of Young Guru.
“Jay had a strategy of once somebody’s record was hot, jumping on it, and then it would be like it was his record,” Dame Dash stated on The Guads Show podcast. “And that’s f##### up.”
Dash went on to claim that Jay-Z’s “Can I Get A…” was originally a Ja Rule song. The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder also asserted that Omillio Sparks had “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)” first.
However, Young Guru took to X (formerly Twitter) to push back on the notion that Jay-Z ripped off songs. Jay’s longtime audio engineer responded to Dame Dash in a tweet shared on Wednesday (December 20).
“CAP on this narrative that Jay STEALS songs 1. Jay got [‘I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)’] directly from Pharrell and made the song from scratch. Sparks says a Rick James hook,” Young Guru posted.
Guru also mentioned Murder Inc. Records CEO, Irv Gotti. The Grammy winner added, “2. [‘Can I Get A…’] was Irv’s idea, literally said, ‘Jay get on this record but please keep Ja.’ I love you OG but nah.”