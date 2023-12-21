Young Guru Calls Cap On Dame Dash Claiming Jay-Z Stole Other Rappers’ Songs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Grammy-winning engineer pushes back on the record-jacking narrative.

Once again, Dame Dash took time during an interview to talk about his former business partner, Jay-Z. A clip of Dash discussing Hov’s alleged behind-the-scenes tactics caught the attention of Young Guru.

“Jay had a strategy of once somebody’s record was hot, jumping on it, and then it would be like it was his record,” Dame Dash stated on The Guads Show podcast. “And that’s f##### up.”

Dash went on to claim that Jay-Z’s “Can I Get A…” was originally a Ja Rule song. The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder also asserted that Omillio Sparks had “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)” first.

However, Young Guru took to X (formerly Twitter) to push back on the notion that Jay-Z ripped off songs. Jay’s longtime audio engineer responded to Dame Dash in a tweet shared on Wednesday (December 20).

“CAP on this narrative that Jay STEALS songs 1. Jay got [‘I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)’] directly from Pharrell and made the song from scratch. Sparks says a Rick James hook,” Young Guru posted.

Guru also mentioned Murder Inc. Records CEO, Irv Gotti. The Grammy winner added, “2. [‘Can I Get A…’] was Irv’s idea, literally said, ‘Jay get on this record but please keep Ja.’ I love you OG but nah.”