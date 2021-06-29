EXCLUSIVE: Jay-Z’s Lawyer Says Damon Dash Exploded In Angry Rant During Roc-A-Fella Board Meeting

Jay-Z’s lawyer Alex Spiro has replied to Damon Dash’s attempt to prevent him from repping the superstar rapper in a battle over the rights to the classic album “Reasonable Doubt”

The battle between Jay-Z and Damon Dash over Reasonable Doubt is getting nasty.

Jay’s lawyer Alex Spiro offered up some harsh words about Damon Dash, who is attempting to get the legal eagle disqualified from representing the rapper since Damon insists there is a conflict of interest.

Alex Spiro is representing Jay-Z over claims Damon Dash was attempting to mint and auction off his 1/3 copyright in Reasonable Doubt as an NFT.

Jay and his team won a temporary restraining order against Damon, barring him from participating in an auction with a company called SuperFarm.

Damon filed a response, claiming he was actually attempting to sell his 1/3 share in Roc-A-Fella Records, which was supposed to be minted as a “hologram.”

In Damon’s reply, he claimed Alex Spiro was out of line for sending a cease and desist letter to SuperFarm on behalf of Roc-A-Fella Records, claiming there was a conflict of interest.

Damon said he remained the CEO of Roc-A-Fella and that Jay-Z was just an artist/shareholder, along with their partner, Kareem “Biggs” Burke. Damon argued Spiro could not represent the label since he is Jay-Z’s personal lawyer.

Damon Dash did not object to the temporary restraining order. As he has previously stated, he never had plans to mint and sell his 1/3 of the copyright to Reasonable Doubt.

Damon labeled Jay a bully who is attempting to lowball him to buy him out of his ownership stake of Roc-A-Fella Records.

Today (June 29), Alex Spiro scoffed at Damon’s attempts to disqualify him as Jay-Z’s counsel in the dispute.

“Dash does not oppose RAF, Inc.’s request for injunctive relief. That’s no surprise: he was caught red-handed trying to steal and auction RAF, Inc.’s property, a NFT of the copyright to Jay-Z’s debut album Reasonable Doubt,” Alex Spiro said. “Dash tries to backtrack, claiming he intended to sell only his 1/3 interest in RAF, Inc, and for ‘reasons unknown’ SuperFarm misunderstood his intentions. That’s an obvious lie, but nonetheless it’s irrelevant here.”

Spiro said Jay-Z was not attempting to stop Damon from selling his shares in Roc-A-Fella – yet. It looks like that could be a problem for Damon somewhere down the line though.

“RAF, Inc. is not currently asking the court to prevent Dash from selling his interest in the company; that’s a fight for another day,” Alex Spiro said.

Spiro also addressed the “Special Board of Directors Meeting” on June 22 between Jay-Z, Damon Dash, and Kareem “Biggs” Burke.

Spiro said the meeting was called to schedule a shareholder vote about the bylaws of the corporation, and that Damon had no objections to Quinn Emanuel representing Jay-Z during the conference call.

Just days later, Damon labeled the meeting a sham and claimed Jay-Z was just trying to appoint himself as the temporary director of Roc-A-Fella Records.

“The board meeting lasted for about 10 minutes…it would have been even shorter if Dash didn’t explode in an angry, unprofessional, and incoherent rant,” Alex Spiro said.

Spiro is asking the judge to dismiss Damon’s motion to disqualify him from representing Jay-Z in the battle over Reasonable Doubt as frivolous, “warrantless speculation.”