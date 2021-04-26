Jay-Z Explains Why He Hopes To Be As Great As Bob Marley

Jay sat down for an interview where he discussed his legacy, racial injustice, and more.

Jay-Z hopes his name will be up there with “Bob Marley and all the greats.”

The rapper has admitted he’s “not beyond ego” and would like to think he will have a place in history like the late reggae icon when he’s left this world.

He told The Sunday Times’ Style magazine: “I’m not beyond ego, right? Hopefully, they speak of me (with) the names of Bob Marley and all the greats. But that’s not for me to say.”

Elsewhere, the “99 Problems” hitmaker also spoke about how “frustrating” it is that racial injustice is still an issue in 2021.

He said: “As a human race we’re still on basic things. We’re still on Stop Asian Hate.

“We can’t sit and cry over spilt milk, but we do have to acknowledge that there’s milk, right? But yes, to answer your question, it’s very frustrating … Are we here today? No. Are we further than 50 years ago? Yes.”

Last summer, Jay took out several newspaper advertisements in honor of George Floyd, which included a passage from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s 1965 Selma address.

The advert was signed by Jay, the parents of Botham Jean, DJ Henry, and Antwon Rose II – three young black men all killed by police – as well as Van Jones, Charlamagne tha God, and organizations including The Innocence Project and Until Freedom.

Floyd died in May 2020 when cop Derek Chauvin, who was convicted for his murder, knelt on his neck for several minutes, sparking global protests.