Jay-Z Holds Oscars Bash At Chateau Marmont Despite Boycott Over Alleged Racial Discrimination & Sexual Misconduct

Jay-Z partied alongside the Hollywood elite at the Chateau Marmont hotel which has been subject to a boycott since 2022.

The stars came out for Jay-Z at his post-Oscars party at the Chateau Marmont despite protesters’ calls for a boycott of the famous hotel.

A-listers including Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, P Diddy, Kim Kardashian, DJ Khaled, Saweetie, French Montana, Michael B. Jordan, Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, Tyler Perry, and Zoe Kravitz crossed the picket line to attend the bash – titled “The Gold Party.”

Rihanna attended Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Gold Party! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CSJO5NV9yV — BEYTHOVEN (@beyonceparkwood) March 28, 2022

Jay-Z Celebrates With Questlove

Guests danced along to the tunes played by Questlove at the decks who later toasted his Oscar success with Jay-Z. Earlier in the night, Questlove received his first-ever Oscar for Summer Of Soul.

Credit @Questlove Instagram

Beyoncé shared a series of stunning images of her night with husband Jay-Z via Instagram. The singer, who performed at the Oscars earlier that night, wore a vivid yellow Valentino gown and was dripping in diamonds.

The hotel where Hov has previously held Oscar parties has been the subject of a boycott since 2020, supported by Issa Rae, Spike Lee, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and more.

Kurt Petersen, Co-President of the organization leading the boycott, Unite Here Local Union 11, says the event was heavily secured.

“There was an enormous security and police force that Jay-Z and Chateau must have called in,” he told Page Six. “I have never seen so many private security guards in my life in one event. You would have thought it was Camp David or the White House.”

He added, “We find it ironic that Jay-Z is about fighting back against the man and he had enormous support from the police.”

However, according to Petersen, many of the protesters want to be able to return to their jobs. “Workers want to go back and work there and change the way that it [Chateau Marmont] does business,” he said. “They want to make sure people are treated with respect and dignity.”