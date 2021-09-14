Jay-Z Joins Mariah Carey As Only Acts With Top 10 Songs In The 1990s, 2000s, 2010s & 2020s

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter earned his first of four Number Ones on the Hot 100 chart as a guest feature on Mariah Carey’s 1999 single “Heartbreaker.” The two music legends now have more in common when it comes to the Billboard charts.

This week, Jay-Z scored his twenty-second Top 10 hit. The Brooklyn-raised billionaire landed at #10 on this week’s chart thanks to his contribution on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy track “Love All.”

Jay-Z now has scored a Top 10 hit in the last four decades. He joins Mariah Carey on a very exclusive list of solo artists that have managed to make it into that chart region in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s.

Jay-Z's feature on @Drake's "Love All" (No. 10) earns him 22nd career top 10 hit and first since his feature on @Beyonce's "Drunk In Love" in 2014 (No. 2 peak).



He joins @MariahCarey as the only artists with top 10 hits in the 90s, 00s, 10s and 20s. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) September 13, 2021

“Love All” is Jay-Z’s first Top 10 hit since 2014 when Beyoncé’s “Drunk in Love” featuring her husband peaked at #2. The Roc Nation founder also earned his 103rd Hot 100 entry with “Love All” which places him in the tenth position all-time.

Furthermore, Jay-Z currently holds the record for most #1 albums by a Hip Hop artist and most #1 albums by a solo artist. His 14 chart-toppers only follow The Beatles who managed to land 19 No. 1 albums during the band’s career.

Frequent frenemies Drake and Kanye West recently tied Eminem for second-place among rappers with ten No. 1 albums each. Jay-Z appeared on both Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Kanye West’s Donda. His uncredited “Jail” collaboration with West peaked at #10 on last week’s Hot 100.