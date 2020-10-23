Jay-Z Launches New Marijuana Brand And Promises “Superior Smoke”

(AllHipHop News)
Jay Z is aiming to revolutionize the legal marijuana business through his brand new company, Monogram.
Last year, Jay was brought on board to serve as the chief brand strategist for Caliva. Under their deal, Jay is helping Caliva grow their product lines and their retail operations.
The mogul’s new company controls their marijuana brand from “soil to seed.” Monogram says it has expert growers who ensure quality at every stage of the growth process.
“Precise control and constant monitoring allow our flower to reach its full potential as a superior smoke,” according to a press release.
More detailed information has yet to be released regarding Monogram’s product, or where they will be distributed.
In 2019, Caliva opened a New York deli themed dispensary as its first retail store in Bellflower, California.
With care pic.twitter.com/mCoNYkZ9nn
— MONOGRAM (@monogramcompany) October 23, 2020
The lab pic.twitter.com/PZHhDZrFqn
— MONOGRAM (@monogramcompany) October 23, 2020
Hand Finished pic.twitter.com/jFHoCQj7av
— MONOGRAM (@monogramcompany) October 23, 2020