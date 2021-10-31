Jay-Z Moved To Tears As Hip-Hop Takes Over Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Rap music was front and center last night in Cleveland Ohio, where Jay-Z and LL Cool J were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!

Hip-Hop took over the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last night (October 30th) in Cleveland, Ohio.

A number of A-list celebrities were on hand at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to witness the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, Clarence Avant, Kraftwerk, Carole King, Foo Fighters, and The Go-Go’s were enshrined.

But rap music stole the show last night with the induction of Jay-Z and LL Cool J.

The billionaire businessman/philanthropist went over in larger-than-life style – as usual. The Brooklyn rap star, who founded Roc-A-Fella Records and Roc Nation, was introduced via video by President Barack Obama, David Letterman, and LeBron James.

Dave Chappelle was on hand to induct Jay-Z.

“He rhymed a recipe for survival. He embodies with the potential of our lives can be and what success can be,” Dave Chappelle said of Jay-Z.

During a speech, Jay-Z thanked his Roc-A-Fella Records co-founders, Damon Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke.

“Shout out to Dame, I know we don’t see eye to eye, but I could never erase your accomplishments, and I appreciate you and thank you for that. Shout out to Biggs who is one of the most honorable people I’ve met. We created something that will probably never be duplicated,” Jay-Z said during his induction speech.

Jay-Z also took time to correct a glaring omission during his speech by recognizing Jaz-O.

In my excitement , I failed to prize, and acknowledge JAZ-O, he was the hometown hero that made the dream tangible . Thank you good man… ok let me lose this password for another year or so . Thank you all again , incredibly humbled by your love . — Mr. Carter (@sc) October 31, 2021

Thank you to everyone in that video package , I’m definitely gonna cry in the car . — Mr. Carter (@sc) October 31, 2021

Not to be outdone, rap pioneer LL Cool J was honored by Dr. Dre in an induction speech.

“What does LL really stand for? Ladies love? Living large? Licking lips? I’m here because I think it stands for living legend,” Dr. Dre said of LL Cool J.

LL performed a medley of his hits on stage with Eminem and Jennifer Lopez. Other celebrities on hand for the star-studded event included Angela Bassett, Lionel Richie, Paul McCartney, Questlove, Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R., Taylor Swift, and others.

The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will air on HBO On November 20th.