Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige & LL Cool J Nominated For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021

(AllHipHop News)
The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame announced the nominees for the 2021 class of inductees. Three of the biggest names in Hip Hop history are among the possible selections.
Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter was nominated for the first time this year. The Brooklyn-bred billionaire is one of the most successful musicians of all time. He holds the record for most #1 albums by a solo act.
The Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige is also up for the Rock Hall for the first time. Queens rap legend James “LL Cool J” Smith is a nominee for the sixth time. Kate Bush, Devo, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, Chaka Khan, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, and Dionne Warwick were nominated as well.
Congratulations to the #RockHall2021 Nominees! Read more about this list and the 2021 Induction at https://t.co/iL9HlcGbDd pic.twitter.com/HWaQzuPsS3
— Rock Hall (@rockhall) February 10, 2021
“This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates,” stated John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “These Nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them.”
Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five (2007), Run-D.M.C. (2009), Beastie Boys (2012), Public Enemy (2013), N.W.A (2016), 2Pac (2017), and The Notorious B.I.G. (2020) are the only rap acts to make it into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame so far. If Jay-Z and LL Cool J are both voted in this year, it would be the first time two artists from the genre were inducted in the same year.
In order to be eligible for a Rock Hall nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Fans can vote for up to five nominees per day at vote.rockhall.com. The 2021 inductees will be announced in May. The 36th Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony is scheduled to take place in Cleveland later this fall.