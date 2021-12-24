Jay-Z Causes Uproar, Fans Still Debating Beyoncé Or Michael Jackson?

Fans are still debating whether Jay-Z’s comments on Beyoncé are an evolution of Michael Jackson! What do you think?

Jay-Z has divided social media users by calling his wife Beyoncé an “evolution” of Michael Jackson.

During a recent Twitter Spaces chat, Jay made the comparison with his “Empire State of Mind” collaborator Alicia Keys during a conversation with ournalist Rob Markman.

“Bey’s gonna be mad at (me) for saying this, but Michael Jackson never had a Coachella,” he said. “She’s an evolution of him because she watched him at nine (years old). And the kids are the same.”

He went on to praise his wife’s 2018 headlining performance at the California festival, adding, “Find me a concert that’s as culturally relevant and thrilling as Coachella. Beyoncé is gonna be one of the best singers we ever heard because she is such a student.”

The rapper made the comments when asked about the ongoing debate over whether Beyoncé has overtaken Jackson as the most important Black artist of this generation.

Jay-Z’s remarks caused an uproar on Twitter, with both Beyoncé and Michael Jackson fans taking issue with the comparison and arguing that their idol was the most talented.

This was Michael Jacksons #Coachella moment. He debuted and performed a never before seen dance move and global hit record for the first time on Live TV in front of the world. @SC Jay-Z has lost his mind. Lol 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/10IDAxVI5c — Isaac Hayes III (@IsaacHayes3) December 22, 2021

This is not the first time the “Big Pimpin'” star has made a connection between Beyoncé and the late King of Pop, who died in 2009.

He previously said she was “the second coming” of Jackson during a 2011 interview with Miami’s 99 Jamz.

“What I’ve learned from her is similar to what I learned from Mike (Jackson),” he said. “I know that’s blasphemy to compare the two because Mike was such an innovator – but I think she’s like the second coming.”

Now playing #MichaelJackson – LEAVE ME ALONE

for @jayz and beehivers MERRY F###### CHRISTMAS 🎅to you how's leave him tf alone and stop using his name for y'all stupid purposes #Beehive — Latanya25 (@Latanya251) December 24, 2021

BeyChella cemented her as a Legend. PERIOD. #Beyonce https://t.co/wxAf4NvFr6 — Jason (Moderna. One Piece stan) (@EscaflowneClown) December 24, 2021

I agree that most who have lived through both Michael and Beyoncé feel MJ is a completely different level, but I hate that some have to belittle the other to defend their fav. Both are great in their own right#MichaelJackson #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/CCwFzGzYFW — Intelligent & Flatulent 🤓 💨 (@Intelligently4U) December 24, 2021