Jay-Z Backs Company Making The “Most Advanced Chicken Nugget On The Planet”

Jay-Z and his superstar wife Beyoncé have been known to be vegan-curious, which might be a motivator for his Marcy Venture Partners firm’s most recent investment.

According to Bloomberg.com, MVP has joined other investors in a round of funding for the faux-chicken company Simulate and with their contribution pushed the food manufacturer’s value up to $250M.

Simulate claims to make the most “advanced chicken nugget on the planet.”

Two years ago, Jay-Z joined a band of investors that included Katy Perry and Serena Williams in a funding round for Impossible Burgers and along with Oprah Winfrey and Natalie Portman, jumped on the Swedish oat-milk maker Oatly brand before it went public.

If we know anything about the “Blueprint” mogul it is that he a beast when it comes to sniffing out “wins” and seeing the wave, even if it is far out on the proverbial sea.

Vegan food … basically is a tsunami and he has a surfboard ready to ride.

Grand View Research’s study, “Vegan Food Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Dairy Alternative, Meat Substitute), By Distribution Channel (Online-Offline), By Region (APAC, CSA, MEA, Europe, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 – 2025,” stated that “the global vegan food market size was valued at USD 12.69 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2025.”

We see you, Jay! We see you!