JAY-Z Secures Significant Legal Victory In Case Against Jane Doe Accuser 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A federal judge has granted JAY-Z permission to file a dismissal motion after Hov’s legal team presented a multi-tiered defense.

JAY-Z is one step closer to getting a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe accuser alleging he and Sean “Diddy” Combs attacked her at an after-party for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Hip-Hop mogul’s high-powered attorney, Alex Spiro, recently asked the court for permission to file a motion to dismiss. Spiro argued several factors that allegedly invalidate Doe’s claims.

On Thursday (January 2), Judge Analisa Torres granted his request.

Spiro offered a multi-layered defense of JAY-Z, arguing multiple issues that he claims warrant a dismissal.

The unnamed woman alleges JAY-Z and Diddy drugged and assaulted her at a party in September 2000 when she was just 13 years old.

Spiro contends that the New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act (GMV Law) was not implemented until three months later, in December of 2000.

Additionally, JAY-Z’s legal team argues that Does’s claims she was driven approximately 20 minutes from Radio City Music Hall to the party means the alleged assault could not have happened in New York City and so GMV Law does not apply.

Further, Spiro contends that the case is barred by the state’s Child Victims Act, which allowed expired abuse claims to be filed but closed in August 2021.

In his response, Buzbee argues the defense’s interpretation of the GMVA undermines the very purpose of the statute. He claims the law was designed to provide victims with a route to justice, even for incidents that took place before its enactment.

Additionally, Buzbee called on the court to reject Spiro’s argument that the alleged assault took place outside New York City.

The Texan attorney noted that discovery hasn’t yet begun, adding, “The GMVA was designed to help survivors, not to give alleged perpetrators a loophole.”

Spiro has until February 6 to file his motion to dismiss on behalf of JAY-Z.

Judge Torres gave Doe’s attorney Tony Buzbee a deadline of February 28 to file any opposition to the motion. Hov’s team then would have until March 14 to respond.