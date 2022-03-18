Jay-Z Producing Live-Action Movie Based On Graphic Novel For Netflix

Jay-Z is one of the producers behind Netflix and ‘The Harder They Fall’ director Jeymes Samuel’s adaptation of the comic ‘Irredeemable.’

Jay-Z is behind a new Netflix adaptation of a graphic novel series.

According to Deadline, Netflix is developing a live-action movie of the comic Irredeemable and its spinoff Incorruptible. Jay-Z will be one of the film’s producers.

The project reunites Jay-Z with filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, who’s directing the movie. Jay-Z also produced Samuel’s film The Harder They Fall, which premiered on Netflix in 2021.

Irredeemable depicts the downfall of a superhero named Plutonian, who suddenly starts slaughtering the people he once protected. Plutonian’s actions force his former nemesis Max Damage to become an unlikely savior.

Mark Waid created the comic with illustrations handled by Peter Krause. Waid expressed his excitement for Samuel’s take on the graphic novel.

“Peter and I are thrilled to death that a writer and a director we both admire are bringing Irredeemable to life in a faithful and respectful way while inventing their own twists and turns,” he said. “Their unique take on the comic makes it unlike any anti-hero story I’ve ever heard, and I love it.”

Samuel and James Lassiter join Jay-Z as producers for Netflix’s Irredeemable adaptation. Kemp Powers, who wrote films such as One Night in Miami and Soul, will pen the script.