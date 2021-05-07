Jay-Z Pumps Millions Into NFT’s With Investment In Bitski

Hov is getting into the hottest trend in tech right now – NFT’s – with a massive investment in a company called Bitski.

There is a fever around NFTs that is at an all-time high and as Hip-Hop finds itself invested in the new collectors’ technology; millions are wondering “When is Jay-Z dipping his golden finger in the brew?”

Well, the rapper with the Midas Touch has recently joined a team of top-notch investors to partner with a company that actually manages the entire process of producing, marketing, and selling/ auctioning these collectible digital assets with an investment of cash totaling $19 million.

This team that also includes Roc Nation Co-Founder Jay Brown, Troy Carter, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, and 3LAU has identified Bitski as the NFT marketplace that will best yield them substantial gain.

Other investors also include Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), including the firm’s Cultural Leadership Fund; Marcy Ventures; Metapurse; Andrew Gertler’s AG Ventures, Trevor McFedries (Creator of Miquela); Night Media (MrBeast), Serena Williams, Wendi Murdoch, and top executives on social media sites like TikTok, Snapchat, Twitter, 100 Thieves, and Adobe.

Bitski has been pushing forward for the last two years and has invited brands, game developers, and everyday fans to create, sell, and purchase NFTs on its platform.

Some of their clients who have put out exciting NFTs are pop culture icons like Adidas and No. 1 NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence (that dropped on May 6th) and the World Wrestling Entertainment with their star The Undertaker.

Bitski is offering a free trial to the platform, one that presents three different tiers on the platform ranging from $99 to $1,499 per month.