Jay-Z Ready For Barbershop Convo On “THE SHOP: UNINTERRUPTED”

Jay-Z is slated to make an appearance on the debut episode of the season’s HBO hit series “THE SHOP: UNINTERRUPTED.”

Rapper Jay-Z will appear on LeBron James’ hit HBO Sports series, “THE SHOP: UNINTERRUPTED.”

The star-studded premiere episode of its fourth season, hosted by the Los Angeles Laker and influencer Maverick Carter, will welcome 23-time GRAMMY winner and 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Jay-Z; Puerto Rican chart-topper and GRAMMY winner Bad Bunny; WNBA superstar Nneka Ogwumike; and marketing executive Paul Rivera to talk about their careers and their epic takes on pop culture.

The announcement was made earlier on the UNINTERRUPTED Twitter profile. The post simply stated, “We’re back in business!”

According to an HBO Sports press release, the conversation bounces all over the place (which you might expect with the diversity of the guests) and topics include stage presence, confidence that is required to be on big stages in any industry, parenthood, and WrestleMania.

Created by Paul Rivera and Randy Mims, “THE SHOP: UNINTERRUPTED” is presented by HBO Sports and UNINTERRUPTED.

The show blends sports and entertainment and has featured Drake, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Diddy, Lil Nas X, Will Smith, Kevin Hart, and most recently, the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama.

James and Carter share the executive producer titles with Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson, and Philip Byron.

The episode is set to air on Friday, May 28 at 9:30 pm on HBO Max.