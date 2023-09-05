Jay-Z To Host Million Dollar Charity Blackjack Bash For REFORM Alliance

Jay-Z has big plans to raise a lot of money for REFORM Alliance, his organization with Michael Rubin and Meek Mill. According to a press release, the Roc Nation leader is planning to host a 007-themed party at the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City on September 30 with comedian Kevin Hart acting as emcee.
The exclusive event, dubbed the “Casino Royale,” will feature a blackjack game with a prize pool of $1 million and an intentionally small guest list of 300 people, which will include A-list celebrities like Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady and Travis Scott.
Participants who wish to join the blackjack games will need to contribute a buy-in of $100,000, whereas non-playing attendees are expected to pay $50,000.
The event is being organized in collaboration with the REFORM Alliance board, which comprises influential figures like Robert Kraft, Robert Smith, and Jigga, who are founding partners.