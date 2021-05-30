Jay-Z Reveals The Amazing Reason He Learned How To Swim

Jay-Z sat down with LeBron James and his crew on “The Shop,” and touched on a variety of subjects, including why he wanted to how to swim!

Jay-Z’s appearance on LeBron James’s#### show “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” continues to produce gems for the internet to consume.

In the first clip to go viral, Jigga revealed he started his boycott of the Grammys in 1998 because the organization had snubbed DMX’s#### albums It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood.

In the new episode, which debuted on May 28 on HBO Max, the rap mogul revealed why he finally learned to swim so late in his life.

According to Hov, the birth of his first child Blue Ivy prompted him to wade in the water and finally learn how to swim.

“I didn’t learn how to swim until Blue was born. This is a metaphor for our relationship,” Jay-Z revealed. “If she ever fell in the water and I couldn’t get her, I couldn’t even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That’s it. That was the beginning of our relationship.”

While Jay-Z has his swimming abilities up the par, it’s unclear if he’s also worked on his diving skills. In 2013, he went viral after the paparazzi caught Jay-Z diving into a pool in the most awkward of positions.

The dive spawn thousands of memes placing Jay in a variety of hilarious situations, from diving off of the top rope of a wrestling ring, to him competing at an Olympic diving competition.

If Jay-Z and Diddy had a diving competition, who would win? pic.twitter.com/y2kKN8mje4 — Scholarship Guru (@CarlynnGreene) November 14, 2020