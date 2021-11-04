Jay-Z’s Roc Nation To Host Job Fair For New Yorkers

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and the REFORM Alliance will host a job fair for New Yorkers at Madison Square Garden on November 18.

Jay-Z and Roc Nation want to help New Yorkers get jobs.

Hov’s company and the REFORM Alliance will host the Team Roc New York Job Fair at Madison Square Garden on November 18. The event is designed to bolster the workforce in New York, which currently has the third-highest unemployment rate in the country.

“The Team Roc New York Job Fair is a real opportunity for socio-economic mobility for New Yorkers – those who want to work, yet have not had the exposure or connections to the right-fit jobs, or to the support services that can strengthen their prospects for employment,” Team Roc’s managing director Dania Diaz said in a press release. “It is also a chance for us to work together – public, private, nonprofit sectors – to address the state’s labor shortages in a meaningful way.”

Amazon, Foot Locker, Live Nation, Lowe’s and VICE are among the businesses sending recruiters to the job fair. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and the REFORM Alliance will also be offering job opportunities.

“I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the companies that are participating in the job fair as well as Madison Square Garden for hosting and supporting our efforts,” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said. “My hope is this event will not only stimulate New York’s economy but pair the state’s best, brightest and employees with the country’s leading organizations.

Jay-Z and Roc Nation intend for the event to help formerly incarcerated people, single parents, veterans and more. Free career development resources will be provided at the job fair.

Employers, job seekers and volunteers can sign for the job fair here. All guests above the age of 12 must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend.