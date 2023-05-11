Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Makes Its Case For Opening Casino In Times Square

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z and Roc Nation are trying to open a new casino and tourist destination called Caesars Palace Times Square.

Roc Nation published an open letter to New York City as part of its efforts to open a casino in Times Square.

Jay-Z’s company pushed back against the opposition to the casino in the letter. Roc Nation insisted its plans will benefit New Yorkers.

“A gaming license is going to be awarded to New York City,” Roc Nation noted. “A bill was passed in the state legislature confirming it. The question is: which applicant will get the license? Some conflicted parties have attempted to spread misinformation, so we wanted to speak to you, New York City, directly.”

Jay-Z’s team intended to commit $115 million to “diverse theater programs” in its bid to open Caesars Palace Times Square. Roc Nation claimed the casino will help mass transit, protect Broadway and invest in sanitation.

“The winning licensee must always put the wellbeing of New Yorkers at the top of their agenda and do right by its residents,” the company contended. “This is too important of a moment in our city’s illustrious history. Times Square, the epicenter of entertainment with a palpable energy, is unmatched. Roc Nation and our partners are here to ensure Times Square remains connected to all facets of clture. There’s no better location for a Caesars Palace entertainment destination than the Crossroads of the World.”

Read the entire letter below.