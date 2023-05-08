Jay-Z Still Dodging Paternity Test From Man Claiming To Be His Son

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rymir Satterthwaite, who claims he is Jay-Z’s illegitimate son, filed a motion to unseal documents in his case against the Roc Nation boss.

A man claiming to be Jay-Z’s son continued the fight to force Hov to take a paternity test.

According to the Daily Mail, Rymir Satterthwaite filed a motion to unseal court documents in his case against Jay-Z. More than a decade ago, Satterthwaite and his godmother Lillie Coley pursued legal action to prove he is Hov’s illegitimate son.

The New Jersey Supreme Court denied Satterthwaite’s motion, noting it did not have jurisdiction to grant his request. He refiled the motion in the Appellate Division of the New Jersey Superior Court.

“This is not going to be over until justice is served,” Satterthwaite said. “I just want to live my life and, when it is all said and done, I hope that Jay-Z would want to be a part of my life if that is God’s will.”

He added, “I won’t stop fighting for this until I win. And I will win because the law is on our side.”

Satterthwaite accused Jay-Z of manipulating the legal system to avoid a paternity test. Satterthwaite’s mother Wanda believed Hov was the real father of her child. She issued a statement about her son’s case before she passed away in 2016.

“I want the world to know that I support my son in his paternity suit with Shawn Corey Carter,” she said in a video published by Radar Online. “I stand by my allegations regarding this man.”

Satterthwaite suffered several legal defeats in his effort to prove he is Jay-Z’s son. Hov’s attorneys expected the New Jersey Superior Court to dismiss Satterthwaite’s latest motion.

“The allegations have been previously reviewed thoroughly by the courts and have been refuted,” a lawyer for Jay-Z told the Daily Mail. “I am sure that will be the outcome of whatever filings Mr. Satterthwaite may be currently considering.”

Satterthwaite insisted he wasn’t seeking compensation from Jay-Z. The man said he only wanted to be acknowledged as Hov’s son.