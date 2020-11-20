Jay-Z Taking On Peloton With New Investment In CLMBR

(AllHipHop News)
Jay-Z and his wife are going head-to-head with rival fitness companies. While Beyoncé has made a big queen move by investing in Peloton, Jigga is now taking his little pennies (100 billion pennies) and investing in a new company called CLMBR.
The first two products that he will be putting out will be a pair of vertical climbing machines called the CLMBR Connected
The Roc Nation founder joins tennis’ champion Novak Djokovic, his fitness consultant Marco Borges and YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley.
Novak Djokovic said, “Vertical climbing has been known to be an incredibly efficient total body workout without impact. In addition, it puts your body in a neutral spine alignment, which is important for me as an athlete.”
“The on-demand classes and programmatic workouts are a huge bonus!” he continued. “I’m excited to be part of this team and look forward to sharing this fun and powerful workout with the world.”
It was shared that the investment was made through the artist’s Co-Founder of Marcy Venture Partners.
Avrum Elmakis, founder and CEO of CLMBR said of the partnership, “We are excited to work with JAY-Z and Novak to bring the best modality in fitness to consumers.”