Jay-Z To Address Wall Street Big Shots At Investor Conference

Rapper and businessman Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter will tell his story to a room full of money-makers at The Robin Hood Foundation’s annual investor’s conference.

John Griffin, the founder of Blue Ridge Capital and Robin Hood board chair, told CNBC, “We are especially excited to welcome Jay-Z, one of the greatest entrepreneurs of his generation, to speak at the conference.”

One of the few certified billionaires in the Hip-Hop community, Jigga will break down his road to riches, detailing how he went from a local drug dealer in Brooklyn to the power broker that has made some of the most significant deals of the last twenty years.

“He exemplifies the visionary, cutting-edge investor that shares our stage each year to provide expert insights while supporting the measurable and sustainable programs Robin Hood operates to elevate New Yorkers out of poverty,” Griffin continued.

He will surely talk about his Tidal + Cash App/Square deal that resulted in him becoming a member of the financial services titan’s board of directors.

He will surely talk about his liquor companies: D’ussé Cognac and Armand de Brignac.

Armand de Brignac is popularly known as Ace of Spades and the rapper sold a 50 percent ownership stake of that hood favorite to Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) earlier this year.

He will talk about his 8-figure-plus investment into the cannabis industry, starting with his brand Monogram weed company. Jay-Z will definitely stunt on them with his accolades as a musician, an entertainment executive, and a talent scout.

Probably, the biggest stunt of them all will be how he got the biggest superstar in pop music, Beyoncé, to be his wife and mother of his three children.

His rags to riches story is iconic and the true-life representation of Robin Hood.