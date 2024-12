Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

JAY-Z sharply rebuked Tony Buzbee as their legal battle intensifies with layers of personal, professional, and high-stakes allegations.

JAY-Z took aim at high-profile attorney Tony Buzbee on Thursday (December 19) as their escalating legal feud took yet another sharp turn.

Buzbee, facing serious accusations from a woman identified only as “Jane Doe,” is now being called out by the rap mogul over claims tying Buzbee’s troubles to Roc Nation.

The attorney is embroiled in a lawsuit launched by Doe, who alleges Buzbee knowingly infected her with a sexually transmitted infection (STI) during their romantic relationship, which began in 2018.

According to the lawsuit, Doe claims Buzbee concealed his condition before initiating sexual contact during a trip to his hometown of Houston.

After experiencing symptoms, she says she confronted Buzbee, who allegedly apologized and asked her to keep the matter private, promising free legal assistance in exchange.

On top of the STI allegations, Jane Doe accuses Buzbee of engaging in abusive behavior, including an incident in New York where he allegedly injured her using a champagne flute.

JAY-Z pounced on Buzbee in a statement posted on Roc Nation’s Instagram account.

“Mr. 1800 said today that Roc Nation is criminally responsible for his legal woes with ex-clients/ex-lover who is accusing him of transmitting venereal diseases, assaulting, falsifying documents, and stealing client monies. No and no,” JAY-Z said. “God is behind that sunlight you keep referencing. We are not the source of every sunlight that you get but ROC sunshine is coming your way Mr. 1800. Shameful,” the post read.

Buzbee has denied all of Doe’s claims, calling them baseless and defamatory.

Buzbee notably represents a claimant who included JAY-Z in an amended lawsuit alleging sexual assault at a party in 2000, alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs.

JAY-Z has vehemently denied the claim, describing it as both false and harmful, asserting the accusations are an attempt at extortion.

Buzbee has insisted that his legal warfare against JAY-Z and Combs is grounded in truth and justice, alleging there is a coordinated effort to smear his reputation with conspiracy theories.

“The smear campaign continues. Today I was sued yet again by a lawyer affiliated with the same lawyers I face in the Diddy litigation. The conspiracy to discredit me and intimidate me from pursing claims in the Diddy litigation has at this point, become criminal,” Tony Buzbee said.

“This latest case, like the others, is frivolous, laughable and ridiculous and will be dismissed like the others. It now seems that every other day there is another false claim filed, all of which are being ginned up by individuals working on behalf of or in concert with those ROC Nation and Diddy interests. This latest one is provably false with literally no factual basis or merit whatsoever. Prior to filing it the lawyer demanded $20 million from me, claiming that if I didn’t pay he would trash my reputation,” Tony Buzbee claimed.