JAY-Z Wins Another Emmy—Partly Thanks To Rihanna’s Baby Bump

JAY-Z has won an Emmy Award for his part in Rihanna’s show-stopping performance at the 2023 Super Bowl.

On Sunday (January 7), JAY-Z and Hamish Hamilton took home the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for their work co-directing RiRi’s halftime show, which also doubled as an inadvertent baby reveal for her second child with A$AP Rocky.

With the new award, HOV notches back-to-back Emmy wins in the same category following the win he secured for the Super Bowl halftime show in 2022 executive produced by Dr. Dre.

JAY-Z was previously nominated twice; once in 2015 with Beyoncé for their On The Run Tour and another in 2021 for The Weeknd’s halftime show.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance earned her first-ever Emmy Award for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special award.

Thanks to the international publicity from performing as the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on February 12, ANTI skyrocketed to No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart. The project sat at No. 50 the previous week.

Rihanna also racked up more than 36,000 total album equivalent units for ANTI over the tracking period related to the Super Bowl, which amounts to a 166 percent increase from the previous Billboard 200 chart. The album hadn’t been in the Top 10 since October 2016.