Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Drop Lawsuit Against Infamous Mississippi Prison

Jay-Z and Yo Gotti sued the Mississippi Department of Corrections on behalf of inmates facing inhuman conditions in 2020.

Jay-Z, Yo Gotti and Team Roc believe a notorious Mississippi prison significantly improved its treatment of inmates.

According to NBC, Team Roc dismissed its federal lawsuit against the Mississippi Department of Corrections over the inhumane conditions at Parchman prison. Jay-Z and Yo Gotti pursued legal action on behalf of more than 200 prisoners in 2020.

“We are pleased with the changes made to date and the improvements in the day-to-day lives of the guys inside,” Team Roc’s attorney Jordan Siev told NBC. “But we’re also cognizant of the fact that Parchman has had a long history of lawsuits, improvements and then backsliding conditions.”

Jay-Z and Yo Gotti raised concerns about the prison’s safety and inability to provide proper medical treatment. Their efforts led to a federal investigation. The Justice Department determined the prison’s conditions violated the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

Parchman inmates received some relief thanks to Jay-Z and Yo Gotti’s awareness campaign. The prison upgraded its facilities enough to convince Team Roc to drop the lawsuit.

“We have and will continue to make diligent efforts to improve the quality of life for all individuals in the custody of the MDOC and provide them with opportunities to successfully return to their communities,” the Mississippi Department of Corrections said. “That is our ongoing commitment.”

Jay-Z, Yo Gotti and Team Roc dismissed their case without prejudice. The distinction allows them to refile the lawsuit if necessary.