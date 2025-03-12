JAY-Z’s Lawyer Speaks Out As Assault Accuser’s Damning Audio Recording Surfaces

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z’s lawyer believes the audio is the end-all-be-all for the accuser.

JAY-Z’s lawyer has called out his client’s assault accuser as audio of Jane Doe’s interview with private investigators has been released.

On Wednesday (March 12), ABC News revealed audio from the private investigator’s interview in which the woman who accused JAY-Z of sexual assault, along with Sean “Diddy” Combs, exonerates the Roc Nation mogul.

The recording captures the Jane Doe accuser conversing with private investigators about the alleged incident she says took place after the 2000 MTV VMA’s.

When questioned about JAY-Z’s involvement, Jane Doe reportedly confirms that while he was present, he did not participate in any sexual acts. She’s also heard alleging that her attorney, Tony Buzbee, encouraged her to proceed with the lawsuit against JAY-Z.

“He [Tony Buzbee] was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him—with JAY-Z,” the Jane Doe accuser told investigators in the audio recording.

GMA shares an exclusive interview with Jay Z’s lawyer & it also has the voice recording of the Jane doe & private investigators pic.twitter.com/gM4OfBAJxQ — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) March 12, 2025

Responding to these revelations, JAY-Z’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, emphasized the significance of the recording.

“The people around Mr. Carter wanted to know what happened behind closed doors and so they asked for her to be interviewed the interview occurred and the tape speaks for itself,” Spiro said. “She says in no uncertain terms Mr. Carter did not do this. And the only reason Mr. Carter is even involved in this is because she was pushed to involve him, pushed to include him by a lawyer.”

Buzbee refuted these allegations, labeling them as a “blatant lie.” In a recording provided to ABC News, Buzbee is heard asking his client if she ever denied that JAY-Z assaulted her to which she responds, “No.”

The development follows the dismissal of Jane Doe’s lawsuit against JAY-Z and Diddy last month. The case was dismissed with prejudice, preventing it from being refiled. Subsequently, JAY-Z initiated a defamation lawsuit against Jane Doe and her attorney, citing the false allegations’ impact on his personal and professional life.

Jane Doe maintains her initial claims in a sworn declaration but cites fear of intimidation as the reason for dropping her suit.

JAY-Z, who has consistently denied the allegations, is seeking millions in damages for the harm caused by the accusations. His legal team asserts that the truth must be fully revealed to prevent false accusations from going unchallenged.