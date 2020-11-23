(AllHipHop News)
Billionaire rapper-turned-mogul-turned philanthropist has partnered with Leeds United to bring a mural that features club legends to the public.
The bigger-than-life size piece of art is called “Paving the Way” is a proud nod to the diversity of the club and is located on The Callas in the middle of Leeds, West Yorkshire.
Leeds United is the 14th ranked club in the Premier League. According to research, the club was formed in 1919 after Leeds City by the Football League fell apart and took over their Elland Road stadium. What the English call Football, Americans — particularly those from Marcy — call it soccer.
The artist selected to rock the painting is Akse P19, in an effort that lifts another partnership with club legends Albert Johanneson, Lucas Radebe, and Kalvin Phillips.
“Albert Johanneson was the first high profile Black player to represent Leeds United as well as the first player of African heritage to play in an FA Cup final in 1965,” a spokesperson from the club said. “The South African winger made nearly 200 appearances for the club between 1961 and 1970.”
Lucas Radebe noted of the honor, “I’m so honored and humbled to be muralized on a wall in the city I love alongside Kalvin and a fellow South African, the legendary, Albert Johanneson who paved the way for Black footballers.”
The mural is part of a broader marketing partnership Leeds has signed with Jay’s Roc Nation business, which also represents Manchester United’s forward Marcus Rashford and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne.