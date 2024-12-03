JAY-Z’s Team Roc Launches “Corruption Uncovered” True Crime Podcast 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

JAY-Z’s Team Roc is exposing alleged corruption in the Kansas City criminal justice system in the “Corruption Uncovered” podcast.

JAY-Z’s social justice organization, Team Roc, is taking another step in the mission to bring justice and transparency to the Kansas City criminal justice system with the launch of a true crime podcast “Corruption Uncovered.”

The podcast, hosted by journalist Josie Duffy Rice, will examine alleged misconduct, including longstanding accusations of corruption in the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (KCKPD).

“Corruption Uncovered” will probe the trial of former KCKPD detective Roger Golubski who faced federal charges for extorting and raping Black women and teenagers. Golubski was due to stand trial on Monday (December 1) but was found dead in an apparent suicide on the eve of his trial. A judge has now dismissed the case.

The podcast will also include interviews with survivors, impacted families, community members, attorneys and national and local activists.

Team Roc shared a trailer for the podcast on Monday, including snippets of interviews with Golubski’s alleged victims.

“I said, ‘I’m gonna call the police.’” recalled one woman who claimed Golubski raped her repeatedly. “He said, ‘I am the police.’”

“What does justice look like after decades of corruption in law enforcement?” the caption read. “Will the U.S. v. Roger Golubski have the answers? Tune in to Corruption Uncovered, our new true crime podcast exposing corruption within the Kansas City, Kansas police department.”

“Corruption Uncovered” debuts on December 6.

Meanwhile, last month, JAY-Z and Team Roc, in partnership with the Midwest Innocence Project, sued Kansas City. They filed a lawsuit seeking the release of police misconduct records, accusing city officials of blocking access to key documents.

Team Roc believes the documents could expose decades of abuse by members of the KCKPD.