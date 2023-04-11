Jay-Z’s ‘The Blueprint’ Earns Triple Platinum Status 20 Years After Reaching 2X Platinum

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

One of the best projects in Jay-Z’s vast catalog has just received a new plaque as the RIAA certified ‘The Blueprint’ triple platinum.

Jay-Z has cause to celebrate this week as The Blueprint has just received a new platinum plaque marking its triple platinum status.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) recently certified Hov’s sixth studio album as 3x platinum. The achievement comes over twenty years after the RIAA last upgraded the certification.

Released in September 2021, The Blueprint debuted at no. 1 and sold 427,000 copies in its first week. It achieved platinum status a little over a month later before reaching double platinum the following year, in May 2002. The latest plaque marks 3 million album-equivalent units for one of Jay-Z’s best offerings and one of the best hip-hop albums of the 2000s.

Jay-Z recently opened up about The Blueprint after Kanye West accused Just Blaze of copying his work on the project.

“He get credit for The Blueprint,” Kanye West said of Just Blaze during his 2021 Drink Champs interview. “I did the first half of The Blueprint and he just copied my half. I mean, look where I’m at today and look where he at today. So that should show you…”

However, weeks later, Jay-Z defended the superproducer during a Twitter Spaces.

“The thing was, the baby was The Blueprint and I think everyone should be prized for what we created,” Jay-Z explained “It’s in, I don’t know what you call that, the Library of Congress or something. It’s something that we all should be proud of and everyone should be prized for their contributions. Everyone had a contribution, I will say, and I don’t think anyone was copying off of anyone. We all had the assignment and created this one body of work.”