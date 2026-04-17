Jayda Cheaves Responds To Shady Comments After Dess Dior Incident

Jayda Cheaves fires back at internet critics with confidence after her viral club altercation, proving she won’t let the drama control her.

Jayda Cheaves isn’t letting the internet control her story after a weekend club situation went completely viral.

The influencer and entrepreneur found herself caught in a physical altercation at an Atlanta nightclub, and instead of disappearing, she’s handling it pretty good.

The incident went down over the weekend following a performance by Mariah the Scientist at Bella Noches.

Footage started circulating online showing Jayda caught up in a physical confrontation, with Dess Dior jumping in to defend her.

The video spread like wildfire across social media, with everyone speculating about what actually triggered the clash.

Both women have deep roots in the Atlanta scene and past connections to Lil Baby, which only added more fuel to the fire.

Jayda Wayda’s reply for all the haters 🫣 has she got a point? pic.twitter.com/OLi2oNtMfw — 🇯🇲 TMC Music Connoisseur // ‘Change’ Out Now (@MusicConnoisseu) January 14, 2024

On Tuesday, April 14, Jayda posted a carousel of photos on Instagram recapping her night out.

Jayda kept it light and cheeky.

Neither Jayda nor Dess Dior has offered a full explanation of what led to the altercation, but that hasn’t stopped internet users from speculating about the details.

Some have theorized that Jayda’s former friend Emily Huff was involved based on new angles of the footage that surfaced online.

Still, Jayda’s approach makes one thing crystal clear: she’s not letting a viral moment shake her confidence or control her narrative.