JayDaYoungan Busted For Beating On A Woman – Again

(AllHipHop News)
According to the cops, the 22-year-old Bogalusa, Louisiana-born rapper was arrested for attacking the woman at their house in East Cobb, Georgia.
East Cobb News reports that the rapper punched the unidentified woman and left visible “marks and scars” on her body. JayDaYoungan was charged with a misdemeanor charge of battery and family violence.
He posted a $1,320 bond on that charge, but he’s being held without bond on another warrant for being a fugitive for a prior arrest this year.
The cops say JayDaYoungan, born Javorius Scott, is wanted for an incident in February of this year when he allegedly struck a pregnant woman during another domestic violence incident.
The rapper was caught hiding in an attic with $24,000 in cash, oxycodone, promethazine, and marijuana, while several firearms were seized from the home.
JayDaYoungan is currently awaiting extradition to Harris County, Texas.