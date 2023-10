Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

There are a lot of changes going on in Jeezy’s life. In addition to divorcing his wife, he and his label, Def Jam, have just announced that the recording artist will leave the record company.

After 20 years, the Grammy-nominated chart-topper is bidding a sweet adieu to the company that helped propel his career to its current heights. His final project will be released on Friday (November 3) and is called I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget.

This offering, a double album, will be released through Jeezy’s label CTE New World, in partnership with Stem Distribution. One album is I Might Forget and includes production from ATL Jacob, Ricky Polo, Cubeatz, Hendrix & more. The second album, But I Don’t Forget, was entirely produced by The J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League.

“Jeezy reflects on the trauma, obstacles, and personal growth he has experienced on his journey to stardom, success, and independence,” a rep for Jeezy explained.

The album also comes after the release of his New York Times bestselling memoir, “Adversity for Sale.” It deals with how the artist has embraced therapy as a vital tool for understanding his trauma and charting a path forward in life.

“Musically, Jeezy continues this powerful message to his devoted fans, encouraging them to persevere on their own journeys and strive to be the best versions of themselves while using his life and experience as the foundation for healing,” a rep for the label said. “With ‘I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget,’ Jeezy vulnerably invites fans to join him on a transformative musical journey.”

This will be Jeezy’s 12 studio album and the first one since his divorce from talk show host, Jeannie Mai Jenkins.