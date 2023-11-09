Jeezy Didn’t Cash First Multi-Million-Dollar Check For Over A Year: “I Didn’t Even Have An Account”   

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jeezy waited for over a year and a half to cash a check worth millions, prompting a call from Jay-Z warning him to “quit playing.”

While Jeezy is business savvy enough to turn his life story from the streets to fame into a bestselling book, he didn’t even have a bank account at the start of his career.

The Adversity for Sale author revealed that he was so clueless about the music business Jay-Z had to warn him to “quit playing” over a multi-million-dollar check.

During the latest episode of Revolt’s Assets Over Liabilities podcast, Jeezy recalled receiving his first publishing check for “a few million” dollars. However, when he failed to deposit the check for over a year, he got a call from a Warner Music Group executive.

“I ain’t cash the check for like a year and a half,” Jeezy explained. “He called me and said, ‘What’s going on with the check I gave you?’”

Jeezy said he kept it real and admitted he left the check in some pants and lost track of it. It took a call from Hov before the “Put On” hitmaker got his act together.

Jeezy Said Jay-Z Told Him To “Quit Playing” Over The Check

“Jay-Z called me like, ‘Yo man, you gotta quit playing,’” he added.

According to Jeezy, he “was straight” when he left the streets for the music industry.

“I was more infatuated with the fact that people liked what I was doing,” he shared. “I didn’t need the money, or so I thought.”

At the time, Jeezy said he was “paranoid of banks,” fearing that the feds might think he was money laundering and so used to keep his money in a shoebox.

“When Def Jam gave me my check, I didn’t even have an account. I was just putting the checks in the box,” Jeezy revealed. “Because I didn’t understand how it worked. I was too embarrassed to ask.”

Check out the clip below and watch the episode at the end of the page.