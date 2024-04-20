Jeezy Eases Custody Request ln Divorce War With Jeannie Mai

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jeezy has moderated his child custody demands with Jeannie Mai, pivoting towards shared custody in recent legal documents.

Jeezy has revised his custody request for his young daughter with T.V. host Jeannie Mai, aiming for shared custody amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.

Initially demanding full custody due to Mai’s extensive work commitments, documents filed in Atlanta’s Fulton County now reveal a plea for equal parenting time.

Jeezy’s main issue with Jeannie Mai centered around his struggle to maintain a consistent presence in his daughter’s life since the couple’s split in late 2023.

He alleged his limited access to Monaco, aged 2, has strained his relationship with his daughter due to Mai’s abrupt move and communication blockade.

According to the freshly filed court papers, Mai has also blocked Jenkins from contacting Monaco via FaceTime, further complicating his relationship with the toddler.

The documents state, “(Jeezy) has consistently been an invested and active father. The unilateral decision by (Jeannie) to leave the marital home and restrict access to the child did not prioritize the well-being of their daughter.”

The development in the custody battle trails the couple’s publicized divorce filing in September, which ended their marriage of approximately two years.

The legal documentation paints a picture of a father desperate to remain integral to his daughter’s upbringing amidst a turbulent separation.

During this period of adjustment, both parents have continued their professional engagements.

Mai hosts the television show “How Do I Look?” while Jeezy pursues various projects in the music industry.

The court has yet to decide on the custody arrangement, but both parties have expressed their commitment to co-parenting amid the ongoing legal challenges.