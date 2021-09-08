Former Rivals Jeezy And Gucci Mane Heading Out On Tour With Rick Ross And Others

Jeezy and Gucci Mane were once engaged in a deadly feud. Now they are touring together!

After years of not rocking with each other, it seems that Jeezy and Gucci Mane are going on tour.

Two of Atlanta’s greatest have reunited to bring back a revamp of one of the most classic concerts, the Feed the Streetz.

The new tour is called Legendz of the Streetz and it features everybody and their mommas.

According to Instagram, in addition to Jeezy and Gucci Mane, stars like Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Lil Kim, Trina, and Boosie Badazz are featured on the outing.

The official tour DJ will be Philadelphia native DJ Drama. And it’s no surprise, but the tour will have its kick-off in Hotlanta on September 30.

Fans lost their minds.

“Jeezy and Gucci on your together is mind blowing”

“Snowman & the Iceman on your together???? Man i wish y’all came to LA

@Jeezy @gucci1017”

“So Gucci and Jeezy goin on tour huh. Never thought I’d see this day come. Next is Fif and Ja. Have faith”

“Gucci Mane & Jeezy going on tour together is proof that anything can happen”

Jeezy captioned, “The Biggest Tour of the year.. ft yours truly BIG SNO. Coming to a city near you. This will be epic. Legendary! Let’s get it ⛄️ #LegendzofTheStreetzTour.”

DJ D-Nice hopped in the comments and replied, “Sheeeeesh!” 42 Dugg had a little more to say in the community, “This b#### gone be something.”