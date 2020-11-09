Jeezy Is The Latest Celebrity To Launch A Podcast

(AllHipHop News)
Jeezy’s transition from being a rapper is in full swing. Just two months ago, on his 43rd birthday, he announced that he would be dropping the Worth a Conversation With Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins show on FOX Soul.
Now, he is collaborating with Charlamagne Tha God to launch a podcast that will further [re]-introduce the Atlanta native to the world as a top-notch talk personality with his even newer show.
Monday, November 9, the GRAMMY-nominated trap pioneer will launch The (Re)Session Podcast by Jeezy, a new weekly 8-episode limited series on the Charlamagne Tha GOD and iHeartMedia’s The Black Effect Podcast Network.
If you think that the “And Then What” rapper was only gonna be talking about the streets and keeping it real, you would be wrong. Dead wrong.
Some of the subjects that he will address will be mental health, economics, prison reform, police brutality, grief, systemic racism, community, and spirituality.
Charlamagne was excited to work with Jeezy, noting that his journey is not only inspirational but will make him a great business partner.
Jeezy is excited to build out the next phase of his career with the radio hall of famer and iHeartRadio.
“I’m excited to partner with my trusted friend Charlamagne and the Black Effect Podcast Network/iHeart media team,” said Jeezy. “As I make the next moves in my career, I can think of no better partner to help amplify my voice and expand my reach than my brother Charlamagne, who has built an incredible, groundbreaking brand in the media space.”
The podcast comes right before his new album (10th studio album), THE RECESSION 2, and his Verzuz against T.I. on November 19th.