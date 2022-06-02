Jeezy & Jeannie Mai’s Baby Monaco Appears On Camera For 1st Time

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jeannie Mai revealed her and Jeezy’s daughter Monaco to the public in an episode of the web series ‘Hello Hunnay.’

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai introduced their daughter to the world via YouTube on Thursday (June 2).

Jeannie Mai shared footage of their baby girl Monaco in a new episode of her web series Hello Hunnay. The video featured several clips of Jeezy enjoying quality time with his daughter.

The episode showed Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s baby hanging out with various members of their respective families. Monaco also got to meet the cast of The Real.

Earlier this year, Jeannie Mai explained how she and Jeezy decided on their daughter’s name. She intended to pick something that started with a “J” but noted why those plans changed in a previous episode of Hello Hunnay.

“I thought Baby J’s name should be a J name, because obviously Jeannie and Jeezy makes sense, but that wasn’t the name that came to us,” she said. “What really came to us was how Baby J came to fruition for us when we were dating.”

The couple named their daughter Monaco due to the principality’s significance in their relationship.

“It’s the first place that Jay and I traveled to when we were dating,” she said. “And it’s the first place we ever established what was going on with us.”

Watch Jeezy and Jeannie Mai with their daughter Monaco below.