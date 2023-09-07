Jeezy Makes New York Times Bestseller List: Congratulated By Baby Daughter In Adorable Video  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jeannie Mai Jenkins celebrated Jeezy’s NYT bestseller feat with a heartwarming video featuring their little one.

Jeezy has made the prestigious New York Times Best Sellers List with his memoir titled Adversity for Sale: You Gotta Believe.

The book charts the 45-year-old Georgia rapper’s journey from the streets to success on the Billboard charts.

His TV host/producer wife, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, announced the good news with an adorable video featuring their baby daughter Monaco.

In the video, Mai tells the infant, who turned one in January, to say grace with her before eating her food. The little girl repeats the prayer after her mother. She thanks God for her family and the meal she’s about to eat, before turning to her famous father.

“God thank you because my daddy made the New York Times bestsellers list,” she said before Monaco erupted into spontaneous applause.

“God thank you for my daddy and his work to help people believe in themselves, just like he teaches me. Amen,” the mommy-and-daughter duo concluded. Watch the cute celebration below.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins paid tribute to her husband’s “remarkable milestone” in the caption.

“Your story has always been an inspiration to me,” she began. “But seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist. This moment isn’t just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling.”

She ended her post, “I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love.”

Jeezy Tackles Mental Health In New York Times Bestseller

Jeezy launched the book in August to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. He opened up about his battle with depression in the memoir to enable fans going through similar mental health struggles to “take a page out of Jeezy’s book.”

Adversity for Sale: You Gotta Believe currently sits at the tenth spot on the NYT bestselling non-fiction list and is available through the HarperCollins publishing company.