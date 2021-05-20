Jeezy Partners With Oasis Digital Studios For Snowman Logo NFTs

Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins is presenting a limited-edition series of five animated and AR-enhanced NFT. The special release is called an ode to Jeezy’s Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 project which is associated with the Atlanta rapper’s iconic The Snowman logo.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., ImagineAR Inc., and Qasis Digital Studios are teaming with Jeezy to offer the 3D “Snowman” non-fungible tokens via the INFINITE by SUKU Marketplace.

“We’re excited to finally roll out this signature piece of Jeezy’s brand to the public on this new, carbon-negative NFT marketplace,” states Liquid Avatar CEO/Oasis Digital Studios Co-founder, David Lucatch. “Jeezy has always pushed the envelope in Hip Hop, which has been defined by his sporting of the snowman.”

Lucatch adds, “I think his fans will appreciate how we’ve gone above and beyond to bring this symbol of his monumental career to life. With his signature twist on it, both fans and collectors alike will be rushing to get a hold of this NFT.”

Each animated computer graphic and AR-customized Snowman will feature Jeezy’s famous ad-libs. 1001 NFTs are being sold for $101. Plus, up to 30 randomly selected buyers will receive an album personally autographed by Jeezy.

“As an entrepreneur, I’m always looking for new opportunities, especially ones that help me connect with my fans,” says Jeezy. “The Snowman seemed like the right place to start. He’s been with me from the start and on May 19th, he comes to life! Keep it locked, because we have more coming in the NFT space with Oasis soon!”

While The Snowman has become a staple of Jeezy’s brand, the image was very controversial when it was first introduced in the 2000s. School officials across the country banned shirts with the symbol for its supposed connection to the illegal drug trade Jeezy rapped about in his music.

Jeezy’s major label debut, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, came out in 2005. The 19-track studio LP included guest appearances by Mannie Fresh, Jay-Z, Trick Daddy, Young Buck, T.I., Lil Scrappy, Akon, Bun B, Lloyd, and more. Thug Motivation 101 is certified 2x-Platinum by the RIAA.