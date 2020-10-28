Jeezy Explains How Secret Service Ruined His Night, Leading To Obama Shoutout At Correspondents Dinner

(AllHipHop News)
Back in 2012, Jeezy finally got a huge look when President Obama shouted him out at the Correspondents Dinner in April of 2012.
“In my first term, I sang Al Green; in my second term, I’m going with Young Jeezy,” President Obama said as he prepared to lead the country for another four years.
President Obama was talking about Jeezy’s song “My President” featuring Nas, from the Atlanta trap star’s 2008 album The Recession.
During a sit down with DJ Carisma, Teddy Mora, and Melissa Rios of Power 106, Jeezy said the look was a make-good of sorts, after the C.I.A. prevented him from attending the annual event one year.
“He only did that because he invited me to a Correspondents Dinner in New York and I went with my whole team, bought everybody nice suits. I got there and the Secret Service wouldn’t let me in,” Jeezy revealed.
“I just believed in what he did and I wanted my people to have something to believe in as well,” Jeezy said, explaining why he recorded “My President.”
“I didn’t do it for a personal gain, I did it because I believed. And once he won I was like okay cool. I always understood that my past would kind of come in the way when I started making those type of moves because it’s like you can’t go sit beside the ‘snowman,'” Jeezy said with a lighthearted chuckle.