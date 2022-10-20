Jeezy Talks Appearing On Canceled ‘The Shop’ Episode With Kanye West

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hip Hop veteran Jeezy planned to promote his upcoming Snofall album by appearing on The Shop: Uninterrupted. However, that particular episode of the Lebron James-backed program will likely never air because of Kanye West.

The Shop co-host/producer Maverick Carter announced some of West’s problematic comments on the show caused the production company to shelve that particular installment. The SpringHill Company CEO explained the decision to yank the conversation featuring the controversial billionaire.

“Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes,” read a statement by Maverick Carter.

Jeezy Could Be Back On The Shop With A Different Billionaire

Jeezy did stop by Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning this week to talk about his Snofall album and other topics. The Atlanta-based rapper discussed being on the unaired episode of The Shop with Kanye West.

“I was just there to do my thing. But again, it’s not my business or place to speak on another man. That’s just how I’m rocking,” Jeezy told Ebro Darden. The CTE World head added, “I was a little like, ‘Damn. They canceled me. I gotta go see Ebro now. I got a project coming out.’”

Jeezy then stated, “I can’t say I understood why they took it off. I just know that I came there, we did it, and I got a call. They said, ‘It’s a wrap.’ I didn’t take it personally.”

According to the Trap music legend, SpringHill Company offered to have him back on The Shop in the future alongside billionaire filmmaker Tyler Perry. Jeezy admitted, “I don’t know if I was supposed to say that, but there it is.”

Snofall Will Join An Album Discography That Contains Multiple Number Ones

Over the last several days, Jeezy presented the two-part The Making of Sno Fall documentary on his Instagram page. The social media clips featured the prolific production team known as J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League.

Jeezy also reportedly recruited DJ Drama and DJ Cannon for Snofall. There has also been speculation that Kanye West and Rihanna could contribute to the forthcoming body of work. Both superstars worked with Jeezy in the past.

Kanye West and Jeezy teamed up for tracks such as “Amazing” and “Put On” in the late 2000s. In 2009, Rihanna collaborated with Jeezy for her “Hard” single off the Barbadian singer’s Rated R album.

Jeezy’s catalog includes Platinum-certified songs like “Soul Survivor” featuring Akon and “My President” featuring Nas. His most recent studio LP, The Recession 2, dropped in 2020. Jeezy hit #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with Thug Motivation 102: The Inspiration, The Recession, and Trap or Die 3.