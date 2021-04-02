Jeezy Uses Wedding To Jeannie Mai To Help Curb Anti-Asian Violence

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Jeezy and his wife, TV personality Jeannie Mai are helping to fight the rise in hate crimes against Asian-American communities by setting up a charity wedding registry.
The couple is supporting the non-profit organization Stop Asian Hate, which tracks race-related incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S., and provides support and funds to Asian-owned businesses and foundations.
Jeezy and Mai, who is of Vietnamese and Chinese ancestry, have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $50,000 with The Knot Registry site to help them give back to those in need, particularly amid the current wave of violence against Asian communities.
“What bonded Jeezy and I most is our passion to serve and take care of our communities,” said Jeannie Mai, who co-hosts U.S. daytime show The Real. “We will spend the rest of our lives continuing to stand up against injustice, racism, and hate.”
“It’s not just the recent events that make me mindful about our distinct culture,” she continued.
“For Jeezy, everything – from his upbringing, experiences, struggles, and his position in this white-centric country – is a learning curve for me; and, vice versa. Part of the foundation of our love is constantly discovering our respective identities and gaining an understanding from our experiences.”
Sharing the news of their charity partnership on the GoFundMe page, the bride and groom-to-be explain: “The foundation of our relationship is based on a constant discovery of our respective experiences and individual identities.
“We want our wedding guests and loved ones to not only feel a connection to our unique backgrounds, but also to give back to a cause that is near and dear to our hearts as individuals and, together, as a couple.”
The stars began dating in 2018 and announced their engagement in March 2020.