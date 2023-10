Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The former talk show host is focusing on her work as she goes through divorce.

Jeezy’s soon-to-be ex Jeannie Mai is launching a new game show with Damon Wayans Jr. titled Raid the Cage. While promoting the new show, she spoke about her breakup with Jeezy. Entertainment Tonight host Rachel Smith asked her how she was holding up since the divorce was announced.

As previously reported by AllHipHop.com, the rapper filed for divorce in September, ending their almost two-year marriage. Court documents state that despite the couple having a 1-year-old child, their marriage is “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.”

The former co-host of The Real commented in the explosive uncoupling and said she’s adjusting.

“I’m taking it day by day and thankfully being able to have a show like this and be able to do something that you enjoy doing takes your mind off things,” Mai said. “I’m just focusing on Monaco and focusing on things that I’m passionate about. When you’re surrounded by people, you just get to laugh and look at things that you enjoy doing in life.”

This isn’t the first time she commented on the divorce. She took to her social media and posted a notebook page that said, “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect to heal.”