Jelly Roll Reflects On Weight Loss Journey & First 5K Run

Jelly Roll’s health transformation readied him for an upcoming 5K, reflecting an inspiring journey toward emotional and physical well-being.

Jelly Roll showcased his ongoing transformation this week while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, reflecting on his journey toward improved emotional, physical and mental well-being. The 39-year-old rapper-turned-country star detailed the joy he felt after running his inaugural 5K with pride.

“I’m just getting in better shape emotionally, physically, mentally, every way I can,” he shared with a smile. “I’m just trying to be a better person.”

The tale of Jelly Roll, who in 2015 tipped the scales at more than 500 pounds, offered a striking contrast to his current state.

A turning point arrived when comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura challenged him to join their “5K By May” event on May 7 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. His journey began with a heartfelt video posted on Instagram in January, where he declared, “5K by May, baby. 5K by May. I mean it, Bert. I mean it, Bert.”

To meet the challenge, Jelly Roll committed to a rigorous training regimen that included daily walks and runs. The regimen has helped him shed around 70 pounds since January. His routine of covering two to three miles per day, four to six days a week, combined with sessions in the sauna and cold plunge, has been complemented by a nutritious diet.

“I feel incredible,” Jelly Roll said. “I’ve never felt more clear-headed, more level-minded, more present. It’s really cool, man. It’s like I’ve never been more present in anything I’ve ever done.”

Jelly Roll’s goals extend beyond the upcoming race. He remains driven to lose another 100 pounds before embarking on his tour later this year, and he’s celebrating his progress and newfound vigor.